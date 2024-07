Abbeydorney have reached the final of the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship, defeating Ballyheigue on a scoreline of Abbeydorney 1-18 Ballyheigue 0-10.

In a one-sided affair, Oisin Maunsell's goal proved the final nail in the coffin to Ballyheigue's fight. Abbeydorney will now face Ballyduff in the decider.

Abbeydorney manager Francis O'Halloran