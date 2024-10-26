Abbeydorney miss out on Munster final spot

Abbeydorney’s Ladies Munster Junior Club Football Championship semi-final has ended in defeat for the Kerry champions.
They lost to Mungret 4-12 to 2-10.
Breda O'Shea reports
Advertisement
Abbeydorney’s Ladies Munster Junior Club Football Championship semi-final has ended in defeat for the Kerry champions.
They lost to Mungret 4-12 to 2-10.
Breda O'Shea reports
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus