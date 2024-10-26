Advertisement
Sport

Abbeydorney miss out on Munster final spot

Oct 26, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrysport

Abbeydorney’s Ladies Munster Junior Club Football Championship semi-final has ended in defeat for the Kerry champions.

They lost to Mungret 4-12 to 2-10.

Breda O'Shea reports

