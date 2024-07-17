Advertisement
Sport

Abbeydorney Looking To Continue Momentum

Jul 17, 2024 13:33 By brendan
Abbeydorney Looking To Continue Momentum
Abbeydorney v St.Brendans in the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final at Austin Stack Park. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Also on Saturday, the finalists for the Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship will be decided.

Both semi-finals take place in Austin Stack Park with Ballyheigue versus Abbeydorney at 5 and Ballyduff v Kilmoyley at 7.

Ballyheigue knocked out last years winners crotta o’neills with an extra time

Abbeydorney were the first team to qualify for the semi finals with their victory over St. Brendans.

Abbeydorney manager Francie O’Halloran says they kept a close eye on the rest of the fixtures last weekend…

