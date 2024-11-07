Abbeydorney Home Advantage For Munster Semi Final

Abbeydorney's Munster Intermediate Hurling Semi Final vs Cashel King Cormacs will take place at TOm Healy park in Abbeydorney.
After a coin toss yesterday, the Kerry champions will have home advantage on Sunday week Nov. 17th.
Advertisement
Abbeydorney's Munster Intermediate Hurling Semi Final vs Cashel King Cormacs will take place at TOm Healy park in Abbeydorney.
After a coin toss yesterday, the Kerry champions will have home advantage on Sunday week Nov. 17th.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus