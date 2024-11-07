Advertisement
Sport

Abbeydorney Home Advantage For Munster Semi Final

Nov 7, 2024 12:05 By radiokerrysport
Abbeydorney's Munster Intermediate Hurling Semi Final vs Cashel King Cormacs will take place at TOm Healy park in Abbeydorney.

After a coin toss yesterday, the Kerry champions will have home advantage on Sunday week Nov. 17th.

