Abbeydorney fail in bid to make Munster final

Nov 17, 2024 14:37 By radiokerrysport
Michael O’Leary of Abbeydorney celebrates a goal during AIB Munster Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between Abbeydorney and Cashel King Cormacs at Tom Healy Park, Abbeydorney, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport.
Abbeydorney are out of the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship.

The semi-final saw them lose to Cashel King Cormacs 3-16 to 1-14.

It was a point apiece after 2 minutes. Cashel King Cormacs led by 3 points to 1 after 8 minutes but Michael O'Leary halved the deficit in the 10th minute. Both sides had registered 3 wides by this stage of the encounter. After Cashel restored their 2 point advantage Michael O'Leary netted for Abbeydorney and they were in front by 1-2 to 0-4 after 12 minutes
Back to back O'Dorney points pushed them 3 clear with a strong wind aiding their cause; 1-4 to 0-4 after 15 minutes. After the sides swapped point Cashel goaled to level matters 7 minutes from half time. A Michael O'Leary point on the stroke of half time levelled proceedings and it was 1-6 each at the break.

Abbeydorney led 1-8 to 1-7 seven minutes into the second period. Cashel hit 4 wides in a row as they remained in arrears. At the 3/4 stage the home side were ahead by 1-9 to 1-8, Oisin Maunsell then doubling that advantage. However, Cashel went right up the other end to goal and push in front by 1. That made it 2-8 to 1-10 with 14 minutes remaining. Cashel started to take over, opening up a 2-12 to 1-11 lead with 9 minutes to go. Cashel went 7 up with their third goal 5 minutes from the end. The difference was 8 at the finish.

Abbeydorney manager Francie O'Halloran

