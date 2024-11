Abbeydorney Chairman William O'Leary has said that a number of players have been called into the Kerry Senior Hurling Panel for 2025.

The clubs journey concluded on Sunday where they were defeated by Cashel King Cormacs of Tipperary in the semi-final of the AIB Munster Hurling Intermediate Club Championship.

The chairman described the match in Tom Healy Park as an occasion he will never forget.