Advertisement
Sport

Aaron Hill loses at Wuhan Open

Oct 7, 2024 12:54 By radiokerrynews
Aaron Hill loses at Wuhan Open
Share this article

Aaron Hill lost out in the first round of the Wuhan Open earlier.

The Cork man fell to a five frames to nil defeat to Kyren Wilson.

Jordan Brown made his exit after a 5-3 loss to Hossein Vafaei.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Greg Cunningham to miss remainder of season
Advertisement
City win potentially crucial legal fight with Premier League
Kelleher and O’Brien major doubts for Leinster date with Munster
Advertisement

Recommended

Greg Cunningham to miss remainder of season
Mitchelstown Trained Crafty Shivoo terrific winner of BarOne Racing Irish Laurels
Kerry Racing News
Opening night wins for defending champions Griffith College Éanna and Killester
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus