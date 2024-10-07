Aaron Hill loses at Wuhan Open

Aaron Hill lost out in the first round of the Wuhan Open earlier.
The Cork man fell to a five frames to nil defeat to Kyren Wilson.
Jordan Brown made his exit after a 5-3 loss to Hossein Vafaei.
