Aaron Hill is out of the Turkish Masters

Mar 9, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Aaron Hill is out of the Turkish Masters.

The Cork native suffered a 5-0 defeat to Wu Yize this morning.

Antrim's Mark Allen plays Jak Jones of Wales in the first round this afternoon.

