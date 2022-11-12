Advertisement
Sport

A win for Arsenal today will see them top for World Cup break

Nov 12, 2022 12:11 By radiokerrysport
Premier League leaders Arsenal know they will head into the break for the World Cup at the summit with a victory at struggling Wolves this evening.

Champions Manchester City can overtake them if they beat Brentford in the lunch time game and the north London side slip.

Nathan Jones takes charge of Southampton for the first time when he takes his new club to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Newcastle look to maintain their place in the top four when they host Chelsea who are aiming to avoid a third straight top-flight defeat.

Tottenham who've lost their last two host in form Leeds.

Two teams just above the relegation places meet on the south coast as Bournemouth host Everton.

The same applies for Leicester's game at West Ham.

Nottingham Forest can move out of the bottom three with a win against Crystal Palace, if other results go in their favour.

