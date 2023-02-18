Advertisement
Sport

A busy day of fixtures in the Premier League

Feb 18, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
A busy day of fixtures in the Premier League
It's a busy day of Premier League action today, with 8 games in the English top flight.

Arsenal have the chance to return to the top of the table when they go to Unai Emery's Aston Villa within the hour.

Manchester City, who are ahead of the Gunners on goal difference, are away to Nottingham Forest at 3.

European hopefuls Brighton and Fulham meet at the Am-Ex.

Elsewhere, managerless Southampton are at Chelsea, Brentford host Crystal Palace, Leeds go to Everton, Wolves host Bournemouth, and at half 5, Virgil van Dijk is set to return for Liverpool as they travel to Newcastle.

