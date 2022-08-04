A Brace Of Cup Semi-Finals At Mounthawk Park Tonight

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youths Cup Semi Final
7.30 Killorglin Afc v Killarney Athletic. Venue Mounthawk Park
Greyhound Bar KO Cup Semi Final.
Advertisement
7.30 pm Camp Utd v Listowel Celtic Venue Mounthawk Park
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youths Cup Semi Final
7.30 Killorglin Afc v Killarney Athletic. Venue Mounthawk Park
Greyhound Bar KO Cup Semi Final.
7.30 pm Camp Utd v Listowel Celtic Venue Mounthawk Park
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus