Advertisement
Sport

A Brace Of Cup Semi-Finals At Mounthawk Park Tonight

Aug 4, 2022 18:08 By radiokerrysport
A Brace Of Cup Semi-Finals At Mounthawk Park Tonight A Brace Of Cup Semi-Finals At Mounthawk Park Tonight
Share this article

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youths Cup Semi Final

7.30 Killorglin Afc v Killarney Athletic. Venue Mounthawk Park

Greyhound Bar KO Cup Semi Final.

Advertisement

7.30 pm Camp Utd v Listowel Celtic Venue Mounthawk Park

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus