A Brace For Kane On His 100th Cap

England captain Harry Kane's called his 100th cap a "perfect night".
He scored both goals in a 2-nil Nations League win over Finland at Wembley.
The Bayern Munich striker says it was nice having his wife and young children there.
Advertisement
England captain Harry Kane's called his 100th cap a "perfect night".
He scored both goals in a 2-nil Nations League win over Finland at Wembley.
The Bayern Munich striker says it was nice having his wife and young children there.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus