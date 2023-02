Premier League clubs spent a total of 920-million-euro in the January transfer window, which is the most ever for that month.

Chelsea were the biggest spenders and broke the British transfer record with the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for 121 million euro

Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty has joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

His Ireland teammate Shane Duffy made his loan move from Brighton to Fulham permanent.