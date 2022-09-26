9 in a row for US in Presidents Cup

The United States have won the Presidents Cup for the ninth time in a row.
The hosts secured a 17.5 to 12.5 victory over an International selection at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.
Advertisement
The United States have won the Presidents Cup for the ninth time in a row.
The hosts secured a 17.5 to 12.5 victory over an International selection at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus