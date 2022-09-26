Advertisement
Sport

9 in a row for US in Presidents Cup

Sep 26, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrysport
The United States have won the Presidents Cup for the ninth time in a row.

The hosts secured a 17.5 to 12.5 victory over an International selection at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

