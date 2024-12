Damon Heta has thrown the second nine darter of this year's PDC World Darts Championship.

But the Australian was beaten by Luke Woodhouse in the third round at the Ally Pally.

Derry's Daryl Gurney is also out after a 4 sets to 3 defeat to Johnny Clayton.

Stephen Bunting is also through to the 4th Round after this afternoons action

Defending champion Luke Humphries faces Nick Kenny tonight while Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price also take to the stage