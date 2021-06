We have live racing on Weekend Sport today from Listowel, with an all-flat racing card at the North Kerry Venue.

The going is Soft, Yielding to Soft in places and the first race will be at 1:15 this afternoon.

Listowel Races are live on Radio Kerry, with thanks to Listowel Credit Union.

Advertisement

They also race in Tramore today, the going is Good to Yielding, they are off at 12:35