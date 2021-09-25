Advertisement
Sport

8 race card brings Listowel to a close this afternoon

Sep 25, 2021 10:09 By radiokerrynews
8 race card brings Listowel to a close this afternoon 8 race card brings Listowel to a close this afternoon
Share this article

An 8 race card brings the Listowel Harvest Festival to a close this afternoon.

Proceedings begin at 10 past 1, with the going yielding.

The card features the M.J. Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle at 2.15.

Advertisement

17 go in that event.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus