8 race card brings Listowel to a close this afternoon

An 8 race card brings the Listowel Harvest Festival to a close this afternoon.
Proceedings begin at 10 past 1, with the going yielding.
The card features the M.J. Carroll ARRO Handicap Hurdle at 2.15.
17 go in that event.
