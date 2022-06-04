8 race card at Listowel today

There’s an 8 race card this afternoon to get the 3 day meeting at Listowel underway.

The richest race is the opener, at 5 past 1, the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden worth 25 thousand euro.

Also featuring on the programme is the 16 and a half thousand euro Remembering John Kierans Rated Race at 2.15.

Advertisement

The going is good.

Meanwhile, Having claimed a 41st Classic win yesterday, Aidan O’Brien is chasing a ninth win in the Epsom Derby this afternoon.

He has three entries in the race, with 9-to-2 shot Stone Age to provide the greatest threat to favourite, Desert Crown.