8 race card at Killarney today; Day 1 winners

There’s an 8 race card to look forward to at Killarney today.

The second of 3 days of action at the Kerry course this week gets underway at 5 past 4, concluding with the 8.05.

The main event this afternoon is at 4.40, the Larkin's Bar & Sheahan's Bar Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 1 furlong.

Strong claims can be made for all of Tudor City, Purple Mountain and Outback Flyer.

The going at Killarney is good.

Day 1 winners:

4.30 Malbay Madness 15/8f

5.05 Mudamer 13/2

5.35 Charterhouse 13/2

6.05 Eloquent Arthur 13/2

6.35 Geological 14/1

7.05 La Hacienda 11/1

7.35 Anna Bunina 13/2

8.05 Cape Gentelman 4/7f