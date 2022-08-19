8 race card at Killarney today; Day 1 winners

There’s an 8 race card to look forward to at Killarney today.
The second of 3 days of action at the Kerry course this week gets underway at 5 past 4, concluding with the 8.05.
The main event this afternoon is at 4.40, the Larkin's Bar & Sheahan's Bar Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 1 furlong.
Strong claims can be made for all of Tudor City, Purple Mountain and Outback Flyer.
The going at Killarney is good.
Day 1 winners:
4.30 Malbay Madness 15/8f
5.05 Mudamer 13/2
5.35 Charterhouse 13/2
6.05 Eloquent Arthur 13/2
6.35 Geological 14/1
7.05 La Hacienda 11/1
7.35 Anna Bunina 13/2
8.05 Cape Gentelman 4/7f