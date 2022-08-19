Advertisement
8 race card at Killarney today; Day 1 winners

Aug 19, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
8 race card at Killarney today; Day 1 winners
18-8-2022: at the Killarney Races August Festival opening day on Thursday evening. Photo: Don MacMonagle repro free photo
There’s an 8 race card to look forward to at Killarney today.

The second of 3 days of action at the Kerry course this week gets underway at 5 past 4, concluding with the 8.05.

The main event this afternoon is at 4.40, the Larkin's Bar & Sheahan's Bar Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 1 furlong.

Strong claims can be made for all of Tudor City, Purple Mountain and Outback Flyer.

The going at Killarney is good.

Day 1 winners:

4.30 Malbay Madness 15/8f
5.05 Mudamer 13/2
5.35 Charterhouse 13/2
6.05 Eloquent Arthur 13/2
6.35 Geological 14/1
7.05 La Hacienda 11/1
7.35 Anna Bunina 13/2
8.05 Cape Gentelman 4/7f

