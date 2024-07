Ireland's men's Sevens team won’t be returning from Paris with a medal.

They fell to a 19-points to 15 defeat to Tokyo gold medalists Fiji in last night's quarter-final at the Stade de France.

Ireland's campaign isn’t over, however.

They'll play the United States on Saturday, as they try to battle towards a fifth place finish in the competition.

The opening ceremony takes place along the River Seine tonight.

Ireland's flag-bearers are due to be revealed this morning.