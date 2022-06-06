Advertisement
7 race card brings Listowel meeting to a close

Jun 6, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrysport
There's another 7 race card at Listowel today.

The opener is at 2 o'clock, the Nora Canty Mares Maiden Hurdle.

The card features the Bryan MacMahon Handicap Hurdle and the John J. Galvin Steeplechase.

The Bryan MacMahon Handicap Hurdle is at 3.45, over 2 and a half miles and worth 22 thousand euro. Fest Deiz and Railway Hurricane are vying for favourtism for this one.

Also on the card is the 17 and a half thousand euro John J. Galvin Steeplechase at 4.20. Easy Game is odds on for the victory.

The programme closes with the Dr. Louis O`Carroll (Pro/Am) Flat Race at 5.30.

The going at Listowel is soft, soft to heavy in places.

