7 more points needed for Rovers to win League

Shamrock Rovers need just seven more points from their remaining six games to retain the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title.

Danny Mandroiu scored the opener before turning provider for Aaron Greene in a 2-nil win at home to Sligo last night.

Second placed St. Pat’s fell to a 1-nil defeat at Derry, where both sides ended the game with ten men.

A late Georgie Kelly penalty rescued a point for Bohemians at home to Dundalk - 1-1 the final score at Dalymount.

Waterford had keeper Brian Murphy sent off, but still managed a 4-1 thrashing of Finn Harps at the RSC.

While Drogheda were 2-nil winners at home to Longford.

Athlone’s First Division playoff hopes are over after they drew 1-1 at Treaty United.

Ten-man Galway secured second spot with a 2-1 win at home to Wexford.

Colm Whelan’s 21st goal of the season gave UCD a 1-nil win at home to Cork.

Cabinteely won 2-1 at Bray.

While champions Shelbourne lost 2-nil away to Cobh Ramblers.

Women’s National League leaders Peamount play host to Athlone this evening.

Second-placed Wexford go to Cork from 2.

While DLR Waves take on Bohemians.