7 Kerry Players Up For All Stars

Kerry have seven nominations for the P-w-C Football All-Stars including brothers David and Paudie Clifford, Tom O Sullivan, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Gavin White, David Moran and Sean O Shea.

All-Ireland champions Tyrone lead the nominations with 15 of their panel shortlisted.

Beaten finalists Mayo have eight nominees with 11 counties represented in all.

After their historic run of six All-Ireland titles in a row ended last summer, Leinster champions Dublin have five nominations.

There are three contenders from Monaghan and Orchard County brothers Oisín and Rían O’Neill represent Armagh.

Cork’s Seán Meehan, Kildare’s Daniel Flynn, Donegal’s Michael Langan, Eoin Cleary from Clare and Galway’s Shane Walsh complete the list of 45 nominations.

Tyrone's Conor Meyler and Kieran McGeary and Mayo's Lee Keegan have been shortlisted for Footballer of the Year.

While last year's winner, Oisin Mullen of Mayo, is again up for Young Player of the Year - he's in the running with Galway's Matthew Tierney and Tyrone's Darragh Canavan.