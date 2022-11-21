7 associations tell captains not to wear OneLove armbands

England and Wales are among seven football associations to have told their captains not to wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup in Qatar.

Several European countries were planning to use it to promote diversity and inclusion - but captains faced the prospect of being booked if they wore the armband.

The seven associations say they couldn't put their players in a position where they would face 'sporting sanctions'.

Advertisement

England begin their Group B campaign against Iran at 1pm, while Wales face the USA from 7pm this evening in the same group.

The day's other game is in Group A between the Netherlands and Senegal.

That encounter has a 4pm start.