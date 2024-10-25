7 Abbeydorney ladies footballers to also play camogie match tomorrow due to Munster semi-finals fixtures clash

7 Abbeydorney ladies footballers will also have to play a camogie match tomorrow due to the Munster semi-finals fixtures clash.

Throw-in times of 11 and 2 remain for the provincial camogie games featuring Kerry clubs.

Cillard are to play Croagh/Kilfinny in Kilmoyley tomorrow morning while Clanmaurice will be away to Moneygall in the afternoon.

Abbeydorney's Junior Club Football Championship semi-final has them home to Mungret at half 3.

While 7 players have 2 games, 3 have to choose between football and camogie.

Abbeydorney say they have exhausted all and every avenue to try to resolve these fixture clashes and are disppointed that Munster LGFA and Munster Camogie could not find a resolution.