6th for Chloe MacCombe in Triathlon

Sep 2, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrynews
6th for Chloe MacCombe in Triathlon
It was a sixth-placed finish for Chloe MacCombe in the P-T-V-I Triathlon.

A penalty cost her and guide Catherine Sands a top-five finish as they came home in a time of 1-minute 8-point-12 seconds.

Twin sister Judith - with guide Eimeaer Nicholls - wasn't far behind in a time of 1-minute 8-point-44 seconds which was good enough for eighth.

In the P-T-S-4 Triathlon - Cassie Cava is down to 11th heading into the run section.

Colin Judge ready for his men's singles S-3 table tennis last-16 tie having earned a bye to this stage.

He's facing a very tough opponent in China's Penfeng Feng.

Swimmer Deaten Registe has reached the final of the SB14 100 metres breaststroke at the Paralympics in Paris.

He is back in the pool at 5.13pm for the final.

In Para Athletics, Galway's Shauna Bocquet just missed out on an automatic place in the final of the T54 1500 metres - finishing sixth in her heat.

