64 for McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has finished on eight-under-par after his second round at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.
The four-time major champion carded a 64.
McIlroy is six shots off leader Denny McCarthy.
Shane Lowry tees off from six-under shortly, while Seamus Power is three-under playing the last.
===
Leona Maguire enters her second round at the Women's PGA Championship in New Jersey in a tie for fourth place on 2 under.
South African Lee-Anne Pace leads on six-under.
Stephanie Meadow is 2 over.
===
A septuple bogey 11 on the 16th hole means Tom McKibbin will miss the cut at the BMW International Open in Munich.
He finished on seven-over-par.
Daniel Hillier is the leader on nine-under-par.