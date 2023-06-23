Advertisement
64 for McIlroy

Jun 23, 2023 18:06 By radiokerrysport
Rory McIlroy has finished on eight-under-par after his second round at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The four-time major champion carded a 64.

McIlroy is six shots off leader Denny McCarthy.

Shane Lowry tees off from six-under shortly, while Seamus Power is three-under playing the last.

Leona Maguire enters her second round at the Women's PGA Championship in New Jersey in a tie for fourth place on 2 under.

South African Lee-Anne Pace leads on six-under.

Stephanie Meadow is 2 over.

A septuple bogey 11 on the 16th hole means Tom McKibbin will miss the cut at the BMW International Open in Munich.

He finished on seven-over-par.

Daniel Hillier is the leader on nine-under-par.

