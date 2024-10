Seamus Power had a superb second round at the ZOZO Championship in Japan.

The Waterford man carded an 8- under-par round of 62 to move to 9-under and into a tie for third - he's 3 shots behind the leader Nico Echavarria.

Leona Maguire is three-under-par overall after a second round of 68 at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

That leaves the Cavan golfer nine shots off leader Maja Stark.