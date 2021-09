The United States lead Europe by 11 points to 5 going into final day of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Both teams shared the spoils in the fourballs last night, with Shane Lowry holing a putt to win his match.

The Americans require 14 and a half points to regain the trophy.

There are 12 singles matches down for decision, with the first one starting just after 5pm Irish time.

No team has made up a deficit of six points on the final day.