6 Nations win for Scotland over Italy

Feb 1, 2025 16:30 By radiokerrysport
6 Nations win for Scotland over Italy
Scotland weathered an Italy fightback to win their opening match of the rugby union Six Nations.

They secured a bonus point 31-19 victory at Murrayfield.

Huw Jones scored a hat-trick of tries, with Rory Darge and Ben White also crossing for the hosts.

England start their campaign in Dublin away to two-time defending champions Ireland.

Former Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster has left his position as Racing 92 head coach.

The Parisians failed to qualify from the pool stage of the Investec Champions Cup this season and they sit 12th in the French League.

