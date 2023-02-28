6 Nations dates confirmed

Ireland will begin their 2024 Six Nations campaign away to France on Friday the 2nd of February.

The venue for the game has yet to be confirmed, as the Stade de France won't be in use due to preparation for the Olympics.

Italy and Wales will both visit the Aviva Stadium in February, while Ireland go to Twickenham to face England on March 9th.

Advertisement

The campaign concludes with a home match against Scotland on Saturday, March 16th.

==

Colm Tucker is set to remain as part of Connacht's coaching ticket.

Advertisement

He's currently Scrum and Contact Coach at the Sportsground and has signed a three-year contract extension.

Tucker will work alongside new head coach Pete Wilkins.