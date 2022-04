6 Kerry players on Team of the League

6 Kerry players have been selected on the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 2 Team of the League.

Kayleigh Cronin, Cáit Lynch, Aishling O’Connell, Lorraine Scanlon, Anna Galvin and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh are all named after a successful campaign which saw the Kingdom win the final and gain promotion to Division 1.

Armagh also have 6 representatives, with 2 from Monaghan and 1 from Laois.

Tewam:

Anna Carr (Armagh)

Grace Ferguson (Armagh)

Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry)

Cáit Lynch (Kerry)

Aishling O’Connell (Kerry)

Lauren McConville (Armagh)

Rosemary Courtney (Monaghan)

Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry)

Bláithín Mackin (Armagh)

Catherine Marley (Armagh)

Muireann Atkinson (Monaghan)

Anna Galvin (Kerry)

Mo Nerney (Laois)

Aimee Mackin (Armagh)

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)