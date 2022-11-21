6 Kerry events in 2023

The Motorsport Ireland Calendar for 2023 has been revealed and Kerry will host 6 Motorsport events in the New Year.

The First event of the year will be the Killarney Forestry Rally which will take place on February 19th and hosted by KDMC.

The Circuit of Kerry rally returns in 2023 to Kerry Motor Club and Tralee. April 2nd is the date for your diary.

The International Rally of the Lakes in Killarney retains its annual May bank holiday weekend slot, falling on April 29/30 in 2023.

Killarney and District Motor Club will host an Autotest on July 30th.

Kerry Motor Club will host a Rally Sprint Hill-climb on July 15/16 which returns after a lengthy absence.

While the years rallying will be round out in Killarney for the annual Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally, scheduled for December 2nd.

There will be no Banna Beach Resort Kerry Winter Stages Rally in 2023, that event is on rotation every second year with the Circuit of Kerry.