6 changes to Kerry team

There are 6 changes to the Kerry side for the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship game tomorrow.
In come Ciara McCarthy, Clódagh Ní Chonchúir, Mary O'Connell, Katie Brosnan, Caoimhe Evans and Síofra O'Shea for the match against Westmeath in Fitzgearld Stadium Killarney at 1 o’clock.
They replace Aishling O'Connell, Lorraine Scanlon, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Ciara Murphy, Cáit Lynch and Erica McGlynn.
McGlynn is the only one of those not named amongst the subs for tomorrow.
Kerry team:
1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory
2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
4. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
5. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
6.Emma Costello - Firies
7. Clódagh Ní Chonchúir - Éire Óg
8. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil
9. Anna Galvin (c) - Na Fianna
10. Katie Brosnan - Firies
11. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
12. Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans
13. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
14. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels
15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne
Subs:
16. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
17. Aishling O'Connell - Éire Óg
18. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds
19. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
20. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels
21. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
22. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels
23. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
24. Anna Clifford - Fossa
25. Meadhbh Johnston - Laune Rangers
26. Elizabeth Mohan - Killarney Legion
27. Emer Riordan - Firies
28. Laoise Coughlan - Rathmore
29. Keri Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion
30. Julie O Sullivan - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
Kerry joint manager Darragh Long
Westmeath team
1. Aoife O'Donnell - Killucan
2. Melek Fagan - Mullingar Shamrocks
3. Muireann Scally - St Loman's
4. Lucy Power - The Downs
5. Niamh Nolan - The Downs
6. Amy Alford - Tyrellspass
7. Chloe Kelly - Tyrellspass
8. Fiona Coyle - St Mary's Rochfortbridge
9. Tracey Dillon - Milltown
10. Vicky Carr - St Loman's
11. Sarah Dillon - Milltown
12. Kelly Boyce-Jordan - Milltown
13. Karen Hegarty - Mullingar Shamrocks
14. Kiara Giles - Coralstown/Kinnegad
Subs:
15. Ciara Blundell - St Loman's
16. Aoife Temple - Athlone
17. Kacey Geoghegan - St Mary's Rochfortbridge
18. Aoife O'Malley - Killucan
19. Susanna Buckley - Mullingar Shamrocks
20. Mia McDonald - Coralstown/Kinnegad
21 . Zoe Guinane - Goldsmiths
22. Shannon Lyons - Coralstown/Kinnegad
23. Keelie Mulderry - St Loman's
24. Méadbh Monaghan - Killucan
25. Ashley Ruane - Loughnavalley
26. Shannon Mulvihill - Garrycastle