6 changes to Kerry team

There are 6 changes to the Kerry side for the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship game tomorrow.

In come Ciara McCarthy, Clódagh Ní Chonchúir, Mary O'Connell, Katie Brosnan, Caoimhe Evans and Síofra O'Shea for the match against Westmeath in Fitzgearld Stadium Killarney at 1 o’clock.

They replace Aishling O'Connell, Lorraine Scanlon, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Ciara Murphy, Cáit Lynch and Erica McGlynn.

McGlynn is the only one of those not named amongst the subs for tomorrow.

Kerry team:

1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

4. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

5. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

6.Emma Costello - Firies

7. Clódagh Ní Chonchúir - Éire Óg

8. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil

9. Anna Galvin (c) - Na Fianna

10. Katie Brosnan - Firies

11. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels

12. Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans

13. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

14. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne

Subs:

16. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

17. Aishling O'Connell - Éire Óg

18. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds

19. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

20. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels

21. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels

22. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels

23. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

24. Anna Clifford - Fossa

25. Meadhbh Johnston - Laune Rangers

26. Elizabeth Mohan - Killarney Legion

27. Emer Riordan - Firies

28. Laoise Coughlan - Rathmore

29. Keri Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion

30. Julie O Sullivan - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long

Westmeath team

1. Aoife O'Donnell - Killucan

2. Melek Fagan - Mullingar Shamrocks

3. Muireann Scally - St Loman's

4. Lucy Power - The Downs

5. Niamh Nolan - The Downs

6. Amy Alford - Tyrellspass

7. Chloe Kelly - Tyrellspass

8. Fiona Coyle - St Mary's Rochfortbridge

9. Tracey Dillon - Milltown

10. Vicky Carr - St Loman's

11. Sarah Dillon - Milltown

12. Kelly Boyce-Jordan - Milltown

13. Karen Hegarty - Mullingar Shamrocks

14. Kiara Giles - Coralstown/Kinnegad

Subs:

15. Ciara Blundell - St Loman's

16. Aoife Temple - Athlone

17. Kacey Geoghegan - St Mary's Rochfortbridge

18. Aoife O'Malley - Killucan

19. Susanna Buckley - Mullingar Shamrocks

20. Mia McDonald - Coralstown/Kinnegad

21 . Zoe Guinane - Goldsmiths

22. Shannon Lyons - Coralstown/Kinnegad

23. Keelie Mulderry - St Loman's

24. Méadbh Monaghan - Killucan

25. Ashley Ruane - Loughnavalley

26. Shannon Mulvihill - Garrycastle