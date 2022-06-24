Advertisement
Sport

6 changes to Kerry team

Jun 24, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrysport
6 changes to Kerry team
There are 6 changes to the Kerry side for the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Senior Football Championship game tomorrow.

In come Ciara McCarthy, Clódagh Ní Chonchúir, Mary O'Connell, Katie Brosnan, Caoimhe Evans and Síofra O'Shea for the match against Westmeath in Fitzgearld Stadium Killarney at 1 o’clock.

They replace Aishling O'Connell, Lorraine Scanlon, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Ciara Murphy, Cáit Lynch and Erica McGlynn.

McGlynn is the only one of those not named amongst the subs for tomorrow.

Kerry team:

1. Ciara Butler - Castlegregory

2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

3. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

4. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

5. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

6.Emma Costello - Firies

7. Clódagh Ní Chonchúir - Éire Óg

8. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil

9. Anna Galvin (c) - Na Fianna

10. Katie Brosnan - Firies

11. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels

12. Niamh Carmody - Finuge/St Senans

13. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

14. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels

15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh - Corca Dhuibhne

Subs:

16. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

17. Aishling O'Connell - Éire Óg

18. Lorraine Scanlon - Castleisland Desmonds

19. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

20. Ciara Murphy - MKL Gaels

21. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels

22. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels

23. Cáit Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

24. Anna Clifford - Fossa

25. Meadhbh Johnston - Laune Rangers

26. Elizabeth Mohan - Killarney Legion

27. Emer Riordan - Firies

28. Laoise Coughlan - Rathmore

29. Keri Ann Hanrahan - Killarney Legion

30. Julie O Sullivan - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

Kerry joint manager Darragh Long

Westmeath team
1. Aoife O'Donnell - Killucan
2. Melek Fagan - Mullingar Shamrocks
3. Muireann Scally - St Loman's
4. Lucy Power - The Downs
5. Niamh Nolan - The Downs
6. Amy Alford - Tyrellspass
7. Chloe Kelly - Tyrellspass
8. Fiona Coyle - St Mary's Rochfortbridge
9. Tracey Dillon - Milltown
10. Vicky Carr - St Loman's
11. Sarah Dillon - Milltown
12. Kelly Boyce-Jordan - Milltown
13. Karen Hegarty - Mullingar Shamrocks
14. Kiara Giles - Coralstown/Kinnegad

Subs:
15. Ciara Blundell - St Loman's
16. Aoife Temple - Athlone
17. Kacey Geoghegan - St Mary's Rochfortbridge
18. Aoife O'Malley - Killucan
19. Susanna Buckley - Mullingar Shamrocks
20. Mia McDonald - Coralstown/Kinnegad
21 . Zoe Guinane - Goldsmiths
22. Shannon Lyons - Coralstown/Kinnegad
23. Keelie Mulderry - St Loman's
24. Méadbh Monaghan - Killucan
25. Ashley Ruane - Loughnavalley
26. Shannon Mulvihill - Garrycastle

