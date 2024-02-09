6 changes to Ireland team

Andy Farrell’s made six changes to the Ireland team to face Italy on Sunday in the Six Nations.

Ryan Baird replaces Peter O’Mahony at blindside while Caelan Doris moves from number-8 to openside flanker.

Tadhg Beirne’s replaced in the second row by James Ryan.

While Finlay Bealham’s in for tighthead Tadhg Furlong.

In the backs, Craig Casey replaces Jamison Gibson-Park, and Stuart McCloskey’s in for Bundee Aki

Ange Capuozzo returns at full-back for Italy, with Tommasso Allan dropping to the bench.

Scrum-half Stephen Varney, and flankers - Alessandro Izekor and Manuel Zuliani - also come into the side.

Ireland’s under-20s continue their quest for a hat-trick of Grand Slams tonight.

They face their Italian counterparts at Virgin Media Park in Cork from 7.15.