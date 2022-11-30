5 Year Ban Proposed For GAA

A 5 year ban is being proposed at the serious end of the scale for GAA members who breach association discipline.

A maxiumum suspension may come into place for assualting or striking a referee or match official.

Among the other submissions - the Central Hearings Commitee may also double bans if appeals are based on 'procedural or technical arguments' which are 'frivolous or vexatious'.

This is being proposed for counties and individuals to more readily accept punishments.

The new proposals are set to go to Congress next February.

Former GAA President Liam O'Neill has called for a lifetime ban for any individual who engages in assault.

