5 Weeks To Go Until Rallying Returns To Killarney Town

Following a break since the May Bank Holiday Weekend, rallying is returning to Killarney on December 2nd and 3rd as the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally takes centre stage in Kerry’s tourism hotspot to kick off the festive atmosphere on the first weekend of December.

The Killarney Historic Rally is once again backed by Mr Motorsport in Kerry Michael O Mahony, who is the Managing Director of Rentokil Initial, Ireland’s Pest Experts. The rally will kick off as ever on Friday night where a ceremonial start will see participating crews will take to the town centre to officially get the rally underway under the Christmas lights of Killarney.

The rally proper takes place on Saturday with crews taking to the traditional stages of Molls Gap and Ballaghbeama with 2 runs over the Kilgobnet stage which is sure to be a challenge to both man and machine. The rally will finish with the crews passing over the finish ramp at the Rally Headquarters in the Gleneagle Hotel before a gala dinner and prize-giving which is the perfect end of season reward for the competitors.

Taking charge of this year’s Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally is Anthony O Connor. Having previously been the Clerk of the Course for the International Rally of the Lakes, Anthony is using his knowledge of the Killarney terrain to give the competitors the utmost rally test. “Plans are at an advanced stage now and it is all systems go for the 2022 event. It is a really tough route and anyone who takes home silverware on Saturday will be deserving of their victory” he said. Anthony added “The rally is always used to kick off the festive season in the town and I hope, as ever, the historic rally will give tourism in the town a well-deserved boost ahead of a busy Christmas period”.

Entries are coming in thick and fast for the event and there is sure to be a full house of cars to take to the rally start on December 3rd. Multiple International competitors have already placed an entry for this year's rally. Killarney is always a great attraction for overseas crews and the rally organisers are looking forward to welcoming many back on their return as well as welcoming multiple crews to Killarney for their first trip to the south-west of Ireland.