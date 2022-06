Head coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland squad for the summer tour of New Zealand.

Ronan Kelleher and Robert Balacounce have both been ruled out through injury.

Cian Prendergast and Ciaran Frawley are among the five uncapped players included.

Advertisement

Johnny Sexton will captain the 40-strong selection, with Ireland's first test against the All Blacks taking place on July 2nd.