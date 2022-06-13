5 substitutes will become permanent

The use of five substitutes will become permanent in football, but the sport’s lawmakers have decided against concussion substitutes.

Clubs will also be allowed to name 15 replacement players in their matchday squads, instead of 12.

Regarding concussion subs, the International Football Association Board say they would rather focus on "permanently removing any player with actual or possible concussion"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an automatic offside detector is close to being brought in ahead of this year's World Cup.