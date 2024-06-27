Advertisement
Sport

5 Munster Men to Start For Ireland U20s In World Cup Opener

Jun 27, 2024 17:44 By brendan
5 Munster Men to Start For Ireland U20s In World Cup Opener
Evan O’Connell will captain the team as they open their u20 rugby world cup campaign in south africa.

 

O’connell, who is Paul O’Conells nephew, is one of 5 Munster men to start for the KIreland u20s.

 

Akso named in the pack are Danny Sheahan at hooker, Sean Edogbo at blindside flanker and Luke Murphy at no.8.

Cork fullback Ben O’Connor is named in the number 15 jersey.

Ireland U20s play against Italy this Saturday at 3.30 irish time.

Ireland Men’s U20s (v Italy):

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)
14. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
13. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
12. Sam Berman (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)
11. Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
10. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
2. Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
3. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
4. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)
5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(captain)
6. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)
7. Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)*
8. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
17. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)
18. Andrew Sparrow (UCD RFC/Leinster)
19. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
20. Bryn Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
21. Jake O’Riordan (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)*
22. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
23. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht).

