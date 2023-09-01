5 Munster changes for Interprovincial final

The Munster team has been named for tomorrow’s Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship final against Leinster at Musgrave Park.

There are five changes to the side defeated in Donnybrook last week.

Nicole Cronin makes her first start of the campaign at out-half as full-back Eimear Considine and Aoife Doyle come into the back three.

Advertisement

Two changes to the pack see lock Clodagh O'Halloran and back-row forward Chloe Pearse both start.

Considine, Doyle and Stephanie Carroll make up the back three with Stephanie Nunan and Alana McInerney continuing their centre partnership.

Muirne Wall, Kerry, and Cronin, who returned from injury off the bench last week, pair up in the half-backs.

Advertisement

Róisín Ormond, Ciara Farrell and Fiona Reidy pack down in the front row with captain Dorothy Wall and O'Halloran in the engine room.

The back-row trio of Pearse, Maeve Óg O'Leary and Derbhile Nic a Bháird complete the starting XV.

The forward cover is provided by Beth Buttimer, Eilís Cahill, Claire Bennett, Brianna Heylmann and Jane Clohessy.

Advertisement

Kate Flannery, Ellen Boylan and Aoife Corey are the backline replacements.