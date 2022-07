It was a successful evening for Kerry swimmers last night at the National Division 2 Championships in UL

8 swimmers made it to finals with 5 coming home with medals

Liam O Connor and Rachael Barry both landed gold in the 200m front crawl

Advertisement

Sean Murphy was second in the 100m Breaststroke while Jack Costello took silver in the 400m Individual Medley

While Siobhan O Mahoney received bronze for her third place finish in the 100m Breaststroke

The championship continues until Sunday