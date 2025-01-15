5 Kerry Schools Battle For Semi Final Spots In Corn Uí Mhuirí

GAELIC GAMES

Corn Uí Mhuirí Quarter Finals take place today.

Just 4 of the 5 Kerry schools will book their place in the semi-final as Tralee CBS and St Brendans Killarney go head to head in Austin Stack Park at 1.30.

Radio Kerrys Andrew Moynihan spoke with Tralee CBS coach Marc O’Sé ahead of the clash between the 2 rival schools…



• QF 1 – Tralee CBS v St. Brendan’s Killarney at 1:30pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee

• The other 3 quarter finals are all Kerry V Cork fixtures and will all take place in the rebel county.

• QF 2 – Patrician Academy Mallow v Iver Sceine Kenmare at 2:30pm in Bishopstown 4G

• QF 3 – Mercy Mounthawk v St. Francis College Rochestown at 1:30pm in Mallow

• QF 4 – Hamilton High School Bandon v P.S. Chorcha Dhuibhne at 1:30pm in Banteer 4G

Semi-Final Draw – Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 and Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí Knockout Fixture Dates

Quarter-Finals – January 15th

Semi-Finals – January 25th

Final – February 8th