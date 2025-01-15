Advertisement
Sport

5 Kerry Schools Battle For Semi Final Spots In Corn Uí Mhuirí

Jan 15, 2025 12:53 By brendan
5 Kerry Schools Battle For Semi Final Spots In Corn Uí Mhuirí
Share this article

GAELIC GAMES
Corn Uí Mhuirí Quarter Finals take place today.

Just 4 of the 5 Kerry schools will book their place in the semi-final as Tralee CBS and St Brendans Killarney go head to head in Austin Stack Park at 1.30.

Radio Kerrys Andrew Moynihan spoke with Tralee CBS coach Marc O’Sé ahead of the clash between the 2 rival schools…

• QF 1 – Tralee CBS v St. Brendan’s Killarney at 1:30pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee
• The other 3 quarter finals are all Kerry V Cork fixtures and will all take place in the rebel county.
• QF 2 – Patrician Academy Mallow v Iver Sceine Kenmare at 2:30pm in Bishopstown 4G
• QF 3 – Mercy Mounthawk v St. Francis College Rochestown at 1:30pm in Mallow
• QF 4 – Hamilton High School Bandon v P.S. Chorcha Dhuibhne at 1:30pm in Banteer 4G

Advertisement

Semi-Final Draw – Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 and Winner QF3 v Winner QF4
TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí Knockout Fixture Dates
Quarter-Finals – January 15th
Semi-Finals – January 25th
Final – February 8th

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Earls Backs Munster To Overcome The Odds Against Premiership Champions
Advertisement
All Ireland Referee Believes Rule Changes Need Further Trial Before Introducing At Club Level
Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement

Recommended

Minister Norma Foley reacts to Healy-Raes being part of next government
Earls Backs Munster To Overcome The Odds Against Premiership Champions
All Ireland Referee Believes Rule Changes Need Further Trial Before Introducing At Club Level
State to explain delay in case against suspended Tralee garda accused of drug possession
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus