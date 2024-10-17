Advertisement
Sport

5 Kerry Players Named In Munster Squad

Oct 17, 2024 11:23 By radiokerrysport
5 Kerry Players Named In Munster Squad
The squads for all four provinces were revealed last night ahead of this weekend's Inter-provincial games to trial potential new rule changes to Gaelic football.

Munster have named 5 Kerry players. Na Gaeil pair Diarmuid O Connor and Damien Bourke, Templenoe's Tadhg Morley and Killian Spillane and Kilgarvan's Donal O Sullivan. with the likes of Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy and John Small on the Leinster panel.

Connacht's squad contains the likes of Aidan O'Shea, Donie Smith and Listowel man Conor Cox along with eight players hailing from All Ireland finalists Galway.

All Ireland champions Armagh account for nine members of the Ulster squad, and they’ll play Munster in tomorrow evening's second match at Croke Park.

There are seven new rules which will be on show - including teams being required to keep 3 players in the opposing half at all times, a solo and go when a foul is committed, 4 points for a goal and 2 points when a score is kicked from outside the 40 metre arc.

There is also a rule whereby a goalkeeper can only receive a pass inside the large rectangle or beyond the half way line.

The losers of both ties will meet in Saturday's first match, with the winners squaring off at 7.30 to close out the big experiment.

