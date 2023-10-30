Advertisement
5 Irishmen on World Rugby team of the year

Oct 30, 2023 09:21 By radiokerrysport
5 Irishmen on World Rugby team of the year
Despite not making it to the World Cup semi finals, Ireland are the side with the most representatives on the World Rugby team of the year.

The selection was announced last night with 5 players from Ireland, 4 from New Zealand and only 1 from World champions South Africa.

Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki were chosen in the backs with places in the forwards for Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong and Caelan Dorris.

Elsewhere, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was named the World Rugby Coach of the Year.

The Englishman lead Ireland to the Grand Slam and a 17 game unbeaten streak.

