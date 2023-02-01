Advertisement
5 Irish players nominated for EPCR award

Feb 1, 2023 14:02 By radiokerrysport
5 Irish players have been nominated for the EPCR Player of the year award.

Munster number 8 Gavin Coombes has been shortlisted for his perforamances in the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages.

He is joined by 4 Leinster players, Caelan Doris, Garry Ringrose, Jamie Osborne and World player of the year Josh van der Flier.

The shortlist will be narrowed down to five following the Champions Cup semi-finals, and players who don’t currently feature on it but who impress over the next three knockout rounds can still be considered for the award at a later date.

