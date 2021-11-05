5 goals and 3 reds as Spurs win for Conte

There were five goals and three red cards on an interesting first night on the job for Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte.

Spurs raced into a 3-nil lead at home to Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League, before being pegged back to 3-2 by half-time, which is how the game finished.

They then had Cristian Romero sent-off in the second half, but Vitesse ended the game with nine men.

Conte is excited with the raw materials he has at his disposal

West Ham booked a place in the Europa League knockout phase with two games to spare.

They drew 2-2 at Genk, with Rapid Vienna's subsequent loss to Dinamo Zagreb sending them through.

Celtic are just a point off second spot in Group G after last night's 3-2 victory away to Ferencvaros.

Leicester stay third in Group C following a 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow.

And Rangers remain in the hunt in Group A after a 1-1 draw away to Brondby.

Aston Villa will look to arrest their run of four straight Premier League defeats tonight when they go to Southampton.