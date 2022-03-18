5 changes to Munster team

Yohann Van Graan has made five changes to his Munster team for their United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions on Saturday.
Damien day Allende is among those to return to the team.
Advertisement
Yohann Van Graan has made five changes to his Munster team for their United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions on Saturday.
Damien day Allende is among those to return to the team.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus