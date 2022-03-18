Advertisement
Sport

5 changes to Munster team

Mar 18, 2022 12:03 By radiokerrysport
5 changes to Munster team 5 changes to Munster team
Share this article

Yohann Van Graan has made five changes to his Munster team for their United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions on Saturday.

Damien day Allende is among those to return to the team.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus