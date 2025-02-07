Advertisement
Sport

5 changes for Kingdom

Feb 7, 2025 12:53 By radiokerrysport
5 changes for Kingdom
3 February 2025; Mary O'Connell of Kerry in action against Áine ONeill, 10, and Cora Murray of Waterford during the 2025 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 match between Waterford and Kerry at SETU Waterford in Carriganore, Waterford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Share this article

There are 5 changes to the Kerry side for Round 3 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League on Sunday.

Eilís Lynch, Ciara McCarthy, Mary O'Connell, Leah Boyle and Danielle O'Leary come into the team for the 1 o’clock outing in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney against Kildare.

Out go Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Caoimhe Evans, Rachel Dwyer, Róisín Rahilly and Katie Sugrue.

Advertisement

1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
3. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil
4. Róisín Smith - Cromane
5. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
6. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglen
7. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
8. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
9. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil
10. Leah Boyle - Scartaglen
11. Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans
12. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels (C)
13. Katie Brosnan - Firies
14. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels
15. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

16. Béibhinn Nic an tSithigh - Daingean Uí Chúis
17. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
18. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
19. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
20. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil
21. Róisín Rahilly - Ballymacelligott
22. Katie Sugrue - Scartaglen
23. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels
24. Julia Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
25. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
26. Kayla O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds
27. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney
28. Laura O'Shea - Dr Crokes
29. Kelly Enright - Moyvane
30. Éabha Ní Laighin – Castlegregory

Kildare make one change, with Leah Doran coming in for Laura Dunlea.

Advertisement

Kildare team:

Mary Hulgraine

Ruth Sargent, Lauren Murtagh, Emma Wheeler

Advertisement

Mia Doherty, Laoise Lenehan, Molly Aspell

Claire Sullivan, Lara Curran

Ciara Moran, Gillian Wheeler, Nessa Dooley

Advertisement

Leah Doran, Alannah Prizeman, Roisin Byrne

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan in intensive care after fall at Thurles
Advertisement
Antrim threatening not to play Ulster Championship quarter-final against Armagh
O'Gara interested in becoming Australia head coach
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry TD says government should prioritise enforcement over blanket speed limit reductions
Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh Sports Hall officially unveiled at MTU Kerry
Kerry councillor rejects expert advice to restrict rural one-off housing
Kerry MEP appointed to European Parliament’s Energy Committee on electricity grids
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus