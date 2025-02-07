5 changes for Kingdom

There are 5 changes to the Kerry side for Round 3 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League on Sunday.

Eilís Lynch, Ciara McCarthy, Mary O'Connell, Leah Boyle and Danielle O'Leary come into the team for the 1 o’clock outing in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney against Kildare.

Out go Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Caoimhe Evans, Rachel Dwyer, Róisín Rahilly and Katie Sugrue.

1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

3. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil

4. Róisín Smith - Cromane

5. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

6. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglen

7. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

8. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

9. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil

10. Leah Boyle - Scartaglen

11. Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans

12. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels (C)

13. Katie Brosnan - Firies

14. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels

15. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

16. Béibhinn Nic an tSithigh - Daingean Uí Chúis

17. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

18. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels

19. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels

20. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil

21. Róisín Rahilly - Ballymacelligott

22. Katie Sugrue - Scartaglen

23. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels

24. Julia Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds

25. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney

26. Kayla O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds

27. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney

28. Laura O'Shea - Dr Crokes

29. Kelly Enright - Moyvane

30. Éabha Ní Laighin – Castlegregory

Kildare make one change, with Leah Doran coming in for Laura Dunlea.

Kildare team:

Mary Hulgraine

Ruth Sargent, Lauren Murtagh, Emma Wheeler

Mia Doherty, Laoise Lenehan, Molly Aspell

Claire Sullivan, Lara Curran

Ciara Moran, Gillian Wheeler, Nessa Dooley

Leah Doran, Alannah Prizeman, Roisin Byrne