5 changes for Kingdom

There are 5 changes to the Kerry side for Round 3 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League on Sunday.
Eilís Lynch, Ciara McCarthy, Mary O'Connell, Leah Boyle and Danielle O'Leary come into the team for the 1 o’clock outing in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney against Kildare.
Out go Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Caoimhe Evans, Rachel Dwyer, Róisín Rahilly and Katie Sugrue.
1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
3. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil
4. Róisín Smith - Cromane
5. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
6. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglen
7. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
8. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
9. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil
10. Leah Boyle - Scartaglen
11. Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans
12. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels (C)
13. Katie Brosnan - Firies
14. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels
15. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
16. Béibhinn Nic an tSithigh - Daingean Uí Chúis
17. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
18. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
19. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
20. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil
21. Róisín Rahilly - Ballymacelligott
22. Katie Sugrue - Scartaglen
23. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels
24. Julia Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
25. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
26. Kayla O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds
27. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney
28. Laura O'Shea - Dr Crokes
29. Kelly Enright - Moyvane
30. Éabha Ní Laighin – Castlegregory
Kildare make one change, with Leah Doran coming in for Laura Dunlea.
Kildare team:
Mary Hulgraine
Ruth Sargent, Lauren Murtagh, Emma Wheeler
Mia Doherty, Laoise Lenehan, Molly Aspell
Claire Sullivan, Lara Curran
Ciara Moran, Gillian Wheeler, Nessa Dooley
Leah Doran, Alannah Prizeman, Roisin Byrne