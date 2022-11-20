5 All Stars for Kerry

Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final runners-up Kerry have claimed five TG4 All Star awards.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, top scorer in the Championship with 4-24, collected her third TG4 accolade, and first since 2013.

Cáit Lynch bridged a ten-year gap by earning her second award. She was named at right corner back in 2012 and earned one of the midfield slots on the 2022 selection.

First time Kingdom All Stars are Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell and Niamh Carmody.

Aishling O’Connell is presented with her TG4 LGFA All Star award by Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton



Cáit Lynch of Kerry is presented with her TG4 LGFA All Star award by Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton



James Cronin accepts a TG4 LGFA All Star award on behalf of his daughter Kayleigh Cronin of Kerry from Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton



Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry is presented with her TG4 LGFA All Star award by Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton



Niamh Carmody of Kerry is presented with her TG4 LGFA All Star award by Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton

