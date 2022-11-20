Advertisement
Sport

5 All Stars for Kerry

Nov 20, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrysport
5 All Stars for Kerry 5 All Stars for Kerry
Share this article

Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final runners-up Kerry have claimed five TG4 All Star awards.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, top scorer in the Championship with 4-24, collected her third TG4 accolade, and first since 2013.

Cáit Lynch bridged a ten-year gap by earning her second award. She was named at right corner back in 2012 and earned one of the midfield slots on the 2022 selection.

Advertisement

First time Kingdom All Stars are Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell and Niamh Carmody.

Aishling O’Connell is presented with her TG4 LGFA All Star award by Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton

Cáit Lynch of Kerry is presented with her TG4 LGFA All Star award by Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton

Advertisement

James Cronin accepts a TG4 LGFA All Star award on behalf of his daughter Kayleigh Cronin of Kerry from Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry is presented with her TG4 LGFA All Star award by Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton

Niamh Carmody of Kerry is presented with her TG4 LGFA All Star award by Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus